Skin care hack! How rosewater can prevent blemishes and nourish skin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Rosewater is something you might find in most Indian households. It has many uses and benefits, but here is a simple recipe to get you started.

Most grocery stores carry rosewater, but be sure to get 100% pure rose water. This is the distilled water of roses, the by-product of rose oil production. So check your label.

Using an empty 4 oz. spray bottle, fill this almost to the top with your rosewater. Then, I like to add about 5 drops of essential oil.

  • Try lemon if your skin is oily.
  • Lavender if you are prone to breakouts.
  • Sandalwood or Geranium if skin is dry.

Keep this bottle handy in your purse, or make one for home and travel.

This works great to refresh tired skin after a long day, to moisten dry skin, and also helps with flyaway hair. The bonus is that you feel fresh, and this little spritz can be a great pick me up for your mood as well.

Benefits of Rosewater include:

  • Rosewater has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help in reducing the redness from irritated or over-heated skin.
  • Makes an effective natural cleanser and also helps in maintaining the PH value of your skin.
  • Has astringent like properties to close open pores. Applying rose water after steaming tightens capillaries and reduces redness.
  • The aroma of roses is calming and can help inspire a better nights sleep and also reduce anxiety.
  • Has anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing scars, cuts and burns.

