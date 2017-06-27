Skin care hack! How rosewater can prevent blemishes and nourish skin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Rosewater is something you might find in most Indian households. It has many uses and benefits, but here is a simple recipe to get you started.

Most grocery stores carry rosewater, but be sure to get 100% pure rose water. This is the distilled water of roses, the by-product of rose oil production. So check your label.

Using an empty 4 oz. spray bottle, fill this almost to the top with your rosewater. Then, I like to add about 5 drops of essential oil.

Try lemon if your skin is oily.

Lavender if you are prone to breakouts.

Sandalwood or Geranium if skin is dry.

Keep this bottle handy in your purse, or make one for home and travel.

This works great to refresh tired skin after a long day, to moisten dry skin, and also helps with flyaway hair. The bonus is that you feel fresh, and this little spritz can be a great pick me up for your mood as well.

Benefits of Rosewater include:

Rosewater has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help in reducing the redness from irritated or over-heated skin.

Makes an effective natural cleanser and also helps in maintaining the PH value of your skin.

Has astringent like properties to close open pores. Applying rose water after steaming tightens capillaries and reduces redness.

The aroma of roses is calming and can help inspire a better nights sleep and also reduce anxiety.

Has anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing scars, cuts and burns.

