Skin care hack! How rosewater can prevent blemishes and nourish skin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Rosewater is something you might find in most Indian households. It has many uses and benefits, but here is a simple recipe to get you started.
Most grocery stores carry rosewater, but be sure to get 100% pure rose water. This is the distilled water of roses, the by-product of rose oil production. So check your label.
Using an empty 4 oz. spray bottle, fill this almost to the top with your rosewater. Then, I like to add about 5 drops of essential oil.
- Try lemon if your skin is oily.
- Lavender if you are prone to breakouts.
- Sandalwood or Geranium if skin is dry.
Keep this bottle handy in your purse, or make one for home and travel.
This works great to refresh tired skin after a long day, to moisten dry skin, and also helps with flyaway hair. The bonus is that you feel fresh, and this little spritz can be a great pick me up for your mood as well.
Benefits of Rosewater include:
- Rosewater has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help in reducing the redness from irritated or over-heated skin.
- Makes an effective natural cleanser and also helps in maintaining the PH value of your skin.
- Has astringent like properties to close open pores. Applying rose water after steaming tightens capillaries and reduces redness.
- The aroma of roses is calming and can help inspire a better nights sleep and also reduce anxiety.
- Has anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing scars, cuts and burns.
