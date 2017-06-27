NEW 18 acres of splish-splashin’ family fun at Cedar Point

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Welcome to the all-new Cedar Point Shores Water Park featuring 18 acres of splish-splashin’ family fun, four completely new water attractions, upgrades to food and merchandise locations, new cabanas and so much more!

No matter what age, at Cedar Point there’s something for you. With more than 30 attractions for families and kids, Cedar Point Shores Water Park, the Cedar Point Beach, tons of lake activities and amazing food, your family is set for the vacation of a lifetime.

Live for the thrills? They’ve got them in spades. Scream your face off on miles of high speed coaster track, and twist, turn and plummet feet first into the Cedar Point Shores waters. Spend a few days living for the thrills at The Roller Coaster Capital of the World!

#LightUpthePoint is back July 1-4! Fireworks on July 4th, Clydesdales, pie-eating contests and cookouts! Learn more, here: https://www.cedarpoint.com/play/events

Win tickets to Cedar Point: