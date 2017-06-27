Applebee’s recognizes military members in new campaign launch

LIVONIA, Mich., June 22, 2017 — TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Livonia, Mich.-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, and its 65 Applebee’s restaurants have launched a statewide campaign to recognize Michigan’s dedicated military members in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. TSFR Director of Marketing Barb Pasciak made the announcement.

TSFR and its Applebee’s restaurants are seeking community nominations beginning Monday, June 26 through Tuesday, July 4 for hometown military heroes who have courageously served or are enlisted in military services. TSFR will select a semi-finalist group of 15 heroes throughout the state. The public can then vote on the TSFR website for their hometown hero out of the 15 semi-finalists from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9. The five heroes who receive the most public votes will each receive a $250 Visa gift card and a $250 Applebee’s gift card. All military members who reside within a 10-mile radius of TSFR’s Applebee’s restaurants are eligible to be one of the five finalists. A list of locations is available on the TSFR website.

Those interested in nominating a military member need to complete the form, including the nominator’s name and contact information, the nominee’s name and city of residence, and 200 words or less explaining why the military member should be recognized. Nominators can access the form here: bit.ly/ApplebeesHometownHero .

“The military members in our communities are true heroes, and we are proud to support and recognize them for their selfless service to our country,” said Pasciak. “The goal of this initiative is to recognize the hard work of our active and veteran military members and to show our gratitude and respect for their dedication to protecting our country to ensure our freedom and safety.”

TSFR will also offer veterans and active military personnel 30 percent off of their meals from Monday, July 3 thru Friday, July 7. Ongoing supporters of military members, TSFR regularly features a Military Mondays special every week at its Applebee’s locations, where veterans and active military members can enjoy a 30 percent discount on their meals. Additionally, TSFR hosts a variety of fundraising events throughout the year to support the men and women in the military and offers free meals to them on Veterans Day each year.

For more information on TSFR’s Memorial Day Military campaign or a complete list of participating Applebee’s restaurants, please visit www.teamschostak.com.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented work force that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past three decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 65 Applebee’s, 26 Olga’s Kitchen restaurants and five Del Taco restaurants. In 2014, TSFR announced plans to launch 25 MOD Pizza restaurants in Michigan and since then have opened its first eight locations. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com.