Take your look to the next level with DIY embroidery

Jill Wallace Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You see this look taking over the racks in your favorite clothing stores, but learn how to make it yourself for a fraction of the cost. For this DIY you will need applique patches (any that give an embroidery look will do), fabric glue, and any denim piece of clothing.

STEP BY STEP:

  • First take the fabric glue and line the edges
  • Place on jeans and press down for 15 seconds
  • For a more permanent option, sew around the applique with embroidery thread

Inspired by https://www.pinterest.com/pin/Aay_vCCEWX0xgsL8JklU4YRkDxOWBBj94Wn0Rt8q1dJRyo557W7gDx4/

