Meijer LPGA recap: go behind the scenes and hear from top golfers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was back at Blythefield Country Club bringing in the top women golfers from all over the world to West Michigan. Maranda has a recap of all the fun families had this weekend!

This year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give had big plans for this year’s tournament: a fundraising goal of $1 million dollars. The tournament doesn’t happen without the help of an amazing grounds crew to make sure the course is in tip top shape.

The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic also returned for a second year featuring local restaurants, breweries, along with Meijer food products and trends. Maranda, with the help of a young golfer, got the chance to explore the Grand Taste and get a sneak preview of what people could expect. Maranda also got to speak with the stars of the weekend, the LPGA golfers. Take a look, here: http://wotv4women.com/2017/06/16/meijer-lpga-classic-weekend-is-full-of-golf-great-food/

Celebrity Chef Carla Hall hosted and performed a family friendly demonstration.

A big part of the tournament is also the opportunity for young golfers to join in on the fun at the Kids Clinic. Kids were able to work on their golf swing while being helped by some of golf’s best teachers.

Also, families celebrated Father’s Day the right way by bringing Dad out to the golf course. On Sunday, June 18, all Father’s who attended the tournament with their kids received free admission. There was also a Father’s Day breakfast at the Kids Center.