Maranda flies like a bird at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In this special Where You Live episode, Maranda took us to John Ball Zoo to experience the beautiful birds they have to offer.

The Realm of Flight Bird Show featured 10 amazing birds, each demonstrating their own eye-popping talent. The bald eagles swooped overhead in free flight. The Seriema showed off fascinating hunting techniques, and kids got a kick out of the raven who happily accepted donations from your hand and deposited them into a box!

The bird show came from the World Bird Sanctuary, an internationally recognized bird conservation organization.

It’s such a treat to see our favorite animals at the John Ball Zoo, but do you ever wonder how they got there? Check out the video above where Maranda takes the journey of transporting the flamingos.

This four story, 600-foot, zip line makes you feel like you can fly… like a bird!

Children must be 65 pounds to participate.

They must fit securely in the harness and meet our weight requirements.

Closed toed shoes are required.

New – they have added a return zip line to take you back to the beginning!

Purchase a combo ticket, ride the zip line, and climb the ropes course! Hours are from 10:30am – 3:30pm, weekends from 10:30am – 5:30pm through 6/11. Starting 6/11, 10:30am – 5:30pm everyday (weather dependant).

BONUS: Members get a 10% discount.

Check out Maranda riding the zip line in the video above!

There are two new arrivals at John Ball Zoo! Two baby barn owls were born in late April. They are being hand-raised by zoo staff to serve as animal ambassadors, who go out into the community to help people learn about animals and the zoo. Barn owls are unique looking, with a heart-shaped face that helps them hear better, and fluffy feathers to help them fly silently.

Did you know these owls can move their heads 270 degrees?