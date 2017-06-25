What’s on tonight: June 25th on My ABC WOTV4

facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Celebrity Family Feud

8 p.m.

The men of Steve Harvey’s family face off against the women; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ralph Sampson.

Featured inventions include a boys’ underwear with a magnetic fly.

Celebrity battles featuring Aaron Rodgers, Erin Andrews, Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell.

