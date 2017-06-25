Maranda Summer Fun Guide Weekly Picks: June 25-July 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Sunday, June 25

It’s dog day so bring your dog to the Ball Park!

Plus, the first 1,000 kids eat free thanks to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Monday, June 26

Maranda’s Pick : Muskegon Clippers Baseball

Muskegon Clippers take on the Grand River Loggers in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League.

It’s fun for the whole family!!

Adults $5, Seniors $3, Students $3, Kids 6-12 $2, Kids 5 & under Free!!

Tuesday, June 27

Lubbers Stadium on the Allendale campus of Grand Valley State University.

Gates at 6pm, Movie at 7pm.

The film for the movie night is “Sing” by Illumination Entertainment.

Admission is free, the first 1,000 in attendance will receive a free fleece GVSU blanket.

Wednesday, June 28

Crossing the threshold of these exhibits means traveling back in time to explore the age of the dinosaurs. In “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice,” visitors move through the exhibit, encountering unfamiliar landscapes, touchable dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, and opportunities to investigate clues about what the dinosaurs left behind. The exhibit features three distinct sections: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station.

Thursday, June 29

Maranda’s Pick: Maranda Park Party at Smith Ryerson Park in Muskegon

Maranda Park Parties will be coming to six West Michigan communities this summer. Each party is full of fun activities, games, rides, music, prizes, and more! Best of all, everyone is invited and everything is free! All parties are on Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m. Free lunch for anyone 18 and under starts at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

2016 Maranda Park Party Schedule

June 29 – Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 – Bronson Park , Kalamazoo

July 13 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 20 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Friday, June 30

“Sandlot”

Celebration Woodland

Kids 12 and under get in free!

Saturday, July 1

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Join us in the City of Grand Rapids’ Celebration of the 4th! Enjoy the fireworks from the best seat in Grand Rapids, plus activities, exhibits, special meal deals for $5 and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can explore all three floors of the Museum, ride the 1928 Spillman Carousel, see a planetarium show, hear patriotic melodies from the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ and interact with favorite historical characters!

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for viewing the fireworks outside at dusk.

check our website for a list of fireworks taking place all weekend around West Michigan