Ottawa Area ISD students explore future careers

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Incoming sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade Ottawa Area ISD students explored future career options in a fun, hands-on learning environment during Career Camp at Careerline Tech Center in Holland.

The school-based program offered classes in 23 different career fields for students to discover including marketing, emergency medical services, information technology, criminal justice, and electrical/alternative energy.

This year boasted the largest number of students attending in its five year history.

LEARN MORE: http://www.oaisd.org/ctc/

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s