Ottawa Area ISD students explore future careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Incoming sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade Ottawa Area ISD students explored future career options in a fun, hands-on learning environment during Career Camp at Careerline Tech Center in Holland.

The school-based program offered classes in 23 different career fields for students to discover including marketing, emergency medical services, information technology, criminal justice, and electrical/alternative energy.

This year boasted the largest number of students attending in its five year history.

LEARN MORE: http://www.oaisd.org/ctc/