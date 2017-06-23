‘Tis the season! Energize your home with bright color

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Add bright color to your interior design plan to create excitement in your décor, and express your personality!

Bright colors tend to make people feel energetic, so use them in moderation and in the rooms where you want to feel spirited and lively.

Be cautious about using too much bright color; it can make a room chaotic, especially when the colors are in bold patterns.

You have so many choices for adding bright colors:

The clean primary colors of red, blue and yellow

Shocking pink and orange

Multiple versions of green, including Kelly green and acid green

Passionate purples from dark violet to lighter periwinkle

Earthy bright colors like rust, mustard and burnished red tones

Splashy spring tones of pink, green and yellow

Many hues of brilliant blue including royal blue, French blue and turquoise blue

Energetic Red Accents with a Neutral Sofa and Nantucket™ window shadings Adding bright colors is all about being courageous! Here are some ideas to help you get started:

Bright color on a printed fabric used for upholstery or draperies

Paintings with vibrant colors

Accent paint, such as one wall in a room, the cabinets of a kitchen island, or the back walls of a built-in shelving system

The valance or top treatment of a window fashion or the tapes on a horizontal blind

The backsplash in your kitchen or bath

The border on a tile surface

One brightly painted side table in a room

Bed or table linens (which can easily be changed)

Add a touch of bright to your home this season. It will energize your living space. For more ideas or for help with your next design project, please contact us here at Standale Interiors!