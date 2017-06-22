Record-breaking turn out at Wyoming Maranda Park Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Over 8,000 attended the Maranda Park Party at Lamar Park!

Once again, in working with USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts, free lunch was served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies lasted. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Maranda asked for your help this year to see what you would like at each Park Party! The winning attraction? The zip line!

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, great community resources from local nonprofits and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

This year, we had a special commercial production for Maranda Park Parties. Take a look in the video above to get a behind the scenes look!

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!

See you in Muskegon!

Looking for your #MarandaParkParty photo?