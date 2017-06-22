PHOTOS: Maranda Park Party, Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Lamar Park broke “Maranda Park Party” records for attendees. Check out all the fun these 8,000 people had in Wyoming!

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Maranda Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, community resources from local nonprofits, and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long.