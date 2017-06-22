‘Boy Band’ premieres June 22nd on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Web Staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A brand new show is premiering Thursday, June 22, on My ABC WOTV4… “Boy Band”! This show contains talented singers battling it out to become a member of the next great music sensation. And, for the first time ever, viewers at home will vote for their favorite five band members – live – creating a group America can truly call its own.

 

With Rita Ora being the host and Nick Carter, Emma Bunton, and Timbaland helping the contestants – America is bound to find the next perfect, all male singing group! ‘Boy Band’ can be watched every Thursday at 8 p.m. on  My ABC WOTV 4.

 

