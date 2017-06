facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Murray’s attempt to get more involved in Erica’s life backfires.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

Maya and Jimmy get a rare night to themselves.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Jay goes out of his way to make a good impression on a new family moving in across the street.

American Housewife

9:30 p.m.

Anna-Kat has a playdate with a neighborhood girl.

To Tell the Truth

10 p.m.

Celebrity panelists include Justin Long, Arielle Kebbel, Nikki Glaser and Kal Penn.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:30 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here

Make sure to follow us on Facebook Twitter Instagram . Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4 !