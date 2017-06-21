GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You are invited to a free screening of Moonlight!

Moonlight looks at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.

Don’t miss AARP’s free screening of Moonlight!

Seating is not guaranteed. Please arrive up to 1 hour early.

Event details:

WHEN : Thursday, June 22, 2017

Thursday, June 22, 2017 TIME: 7:00 p.m .

7:00 p.m WHERE: Celebration Cinema North

Celebration Cinema North 2121 Celebration Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525