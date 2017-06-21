Don’t miss AARP’s free screening of “Moonlight”

AARP Grand Rapids Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – You are invited to a free screening of Moonlight!

Moonlight looks at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.

Seating is not guaranteed. Please arrive up to 1 hour early.

Event details:

  • WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 2017
  • TIME: 7:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Celebration Cinema North
  • 2121 Celebration Drive NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

