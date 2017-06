facebook_send_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

Downward Dog

8 p.m.

Martin’s seventh birthday is disrupted by the arrival of Nan’s friend Jenn and her new puppy.

The Middle

8:30 p.m.

Mike offers himself and Frankie up to watch the neighbor’s baby overnight.

black-ish

9 p.m.

The results of Jack’s career test reveal that he may be looking at a blue-collar future.

black-ish

9:30 p.m.

Dre has jury duty; Bow gives the kids permission to swear in the house but soon regrets it.

American Housewife

10:00 p.m.

Anna-Kat draws a plus-size portrait of Katie.

Fresh Off the Boat

10:30 p.m.

When Jessica accidentally befriends Marvin’s ex, she tries to help her and Honey settle their rift.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:30 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits. Actor Will Arnett; Incubus performs.

