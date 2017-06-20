Wedgwood Lighthouse Academy Graduation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Lighthouse Academy provides best-practice educational instruction, family support casework services, and clinical services to at-risk teens. The results? An innovative approach to education that is evidenced by:

Solution-based, not problem-focused thinking

Student-tailored curricula

A holistic, individualized approach to goal-setting with each student

Academic and personal guidance from a support team, including Master’s level school social workers

The Three R’s – Relationships, Rigor and Relevance

Students attending Lighthouse find a welcoming, non-intimidating setting where the hallmarks of relationships, rigor and relevance lead to success both in and out of school.

They ensure RELATIONSHIPS. Daily coaching and mentoring foster strong, open dialogue between students and staff that promotes achievement and self-esteem.

They ensure RIGOR. All students are given a challenging curriculum preparing them for college or employment.

They ensure RELEVANCE. Students find greater success when coursework clearly relates to their life goals.

Their ultimate aim is to help students aspire to their greatest potential beyond receiving a high school diploma – whether in military service, apprenticeships, technical training or college.

>>> Take a look at the video above to see some of these kids graduate!