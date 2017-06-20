Wedgwood Lighthouse Academy Graduation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Lighthouse Academy provides best-practice educational instruction, family support casework services, and clinical services to at-risk teens. The results? An innovative approach to education that is evidenced by:
- Solution-based, not problem-focused thinking
- Student-tailored curricula
- A holistic, individualized approach to goal-setting with each student
- Academic and personal guidance from a support team, including Master’s level school social workers
The Three R’s – Relationships, Rigor and Relevance
Students attending Lighthouse find a welcoming, non-intimidating setting where the hallmarks of relationships, rigor and relevance lead to success both in and out of school.
- They ensure RELATIONSHIPS. Daily coaching and mentoring foster strong, open dialogue between students and staff that promotes achievement and self-esteem.
- They ensure RIGOR. All students are given a challenging curriculum preparing them for college or employment.
- They ensure RELEVANCE. Students find greater success when coursework clearly relates to their life goals.
Their ultimate aim is to help students aspire to their greatest potential beyond receiving a high school diploma – whether in military service, apprenticeships, technical training or college.
>>> Take a look at the video above to see some of these kids graduate!