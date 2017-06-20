Wedgwood Lighthouse Academy Graduation

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Lighthouse Academy provides best-practice educational instruction, family support casework services, and clinical services to at-risk teens. The results? An innovative approach to education that is evidenced by:

  • Solution-based, not problem-focused thinking
  • Student-tailored curricula
  • A holistic, individualized approach to goal-setting with each student
  • Academic and personal guidance from a support team, including Master’s level school social workers

The Three R’s – Relationships, Rigor and Relevance

Students attending Lighthouse find a welcoming, non-intimidating setting where the hallmarks of relationships, rigor and relevance lead to success both in and out of school.

  • They ensure RELATIONSHIPS. Daily coaching and mentoring foster strong, open dialogue between students and staff that promotes achievement and self-esteem.
  • They ensure RIGOR. All students are given a challenging curriculum preparing them for college or employment.
  • They ensure RELEVANCE. Students find greater success when coursework clearly relates to their life goals.

Their ultimate aim is to help students aspire to their greatest potential beyond receiving a high school diploma – whether in military service, apprenticeships, technical training or college.

>>> Take a look at the video above to see some of these kids graduate!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s