The Bachelorette week 4: the claws come out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The claws are out! Week 4 of The Bachelorette was filled with tears and drama, as the men continuously turned on each other. But, to no surprise, Rachel was not having it; that girl doesn’t put up with any nonsense.

Country boy Lee has become the new villain, and he’s not holding back. The man has said countless times that making an angry man more angry makes him smile…. If that doesn’t make you cringe, I’m not sure what would.

"He was dismissing me, baiting me. His handshake doesn't match his smile." Kenny is right on about Lee. Lee's a sociopath. #TheBachelorette — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) June 20, 2017

The rivalries seem to be forming between Lee and Kenny, Iggy and Josiah. Iggy? Yes, Iggy. The man is a gossip queen. Any one on one time with Rachel has consisted of throwing another man under the bus. And as we’ve learned from past seasons, that’s definitely not the way to get to a girl’s heart.

Iggy annoys me. There I said it. #TheBachelorette — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 20, 2017

Who went home?

Rachel sent home quite a few suitors last night including Brady the male model, Bryce the firefighter, and Diggy the senior inventory analyst. RIP team Diggy – maybe your cute glasses and sneaker loving self will make it on Bachelor In Paradise.

After the rose ceremony, Rachel surprised the men with a trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for a fresh start.

1 on 1: Dean

Dean tried his hardest to prove he was more than just a “smiley guy”. The two of them drank champagne on the hood of a jeep; rode in a blimp; and, in true Bachelor fashion, danced to a live concert.

A not so secret guilty pleasure of mine is watching #thebachelorette…I think Dean is just about the most adorable contestant, ever. — Jennifer L.S. Weber (@AllThingsJen) June 20, 2017

Dean opened up about his Mother’s pass and his family’s divide, winning over not only Rachel’s heart but America’s.

1 ON 1 ROSE: YES!

Group date

The group date consisted of a yacht ride and a spelling bee. Clearly, Rachel wanted to judge their abs and their brains. Some of the men made utter fools of themselves, while others proved just how educated they are – Josiah being one of them.

Josiah may put the bumble in the bee 🐝, but one thing he isn't is… humble #thebachelorette — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) June 20, 2017

Josiah was given a large trophy after the win, and proceeded to drink his cocktail out of it. His over-confidence was super annoying and off-putting for everyone involved.

Front runners

As of now, it seems like Peter, Bryan, and Dean are in the lead. Although, you never know when it comes to The Bachelorette.

Peter is McDreamy and Bryan is McSteamy #TheBachelorette #GreysAnatomy — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 20, 2017

