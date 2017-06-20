The Bachelorette week 4: the claws come out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The claws are out! Week 4 of The Bachelorette was filled with tears and drama, as the men continuously turned on each other. But, to no surprise, Rachel was not having it; that girl doesn’t put up with any nonsense.
Country boy Lee has become the new villain, and he’s not holding back. The man has said countless times that making an angry man more angry makes him smile…. If that doesn’t make you cringe, I’m not sure what would.
The rivalries seem to be forming between Lee and Kenny, Iggy and Josiah. Iggy? Yes, Iggy. The man is a gossip queen. Any one on one time with Rachel has consisted of throwing another man under the bus. And as we’ve learned from past seasons, that’s definitely not the way to get to a girl’s heart.
Who went home?
Rachel sent home quite a few suitors last night including Brady the male model, Bryce the firefighter, and Diggy the senior inventory analyst. RIP team Diggy – maybe your cute glasses and sneaker loving self will make it on Bachelor In Paradise.
After the rose ceremony, Rachel surprised the men with a trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for a fresh start.
1 on 1: Dean
Dean tried his hardest to prove he was more than just a “smiley guy”. The two of them drank champagne on the hood of a jeep; rode in a blimp; and, in true Bachelor fashion, danced to a live concert.
Dean opened up about his Mother’s pass and his family’s divide, winning over not only Rachel’s heart but America’s.
1 ON 1 ROSE: YES!
Group date
The group date consisted of a yacht ride and a spelling bee. Clearly, Rachel wanted to judge their abs and their brains. Some of the men made utter fools of themselves, while others proved just how educated they are – Josiah being one of them.
Josiah was given a large trophy after the win, and proceeded to drink his cocktail out of it. His over-confidence was super annoying and off-putting for everyone involved.
Front runners
As of now, it seems like Peter, Bryan, and Dean are in the lead. Although, you never know when it comes to The Bachelorette.
Make sure to watch Monday's on My ABC WOTV4, and join the conversation by using the hash tags #MyABCWOTV4 and #TheBachelorette!