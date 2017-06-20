Senior Days and deals at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Priority Health has teamed up with the John Ball Zoo in their program called Senior Days. However, Priority Health Medicare members get an added bonus – they can attend the zoo for free!

This effort will not only provide greater zoo access for senior citizens, but also keep them happy and healthy.

Get the discount by showing your Priority Health Medicare card. If you’re not a member and don’t plan to be, prove you are over 65 years old by showing your driver’s license.

Although, Priority Health and John Ball Zoo’s partnership doesn’t end there. The Silver Explorers program is exclusive to Priority Health Medicare members and is a one hour guided tour, helping seniors learn more about animals and their habits.

Senior Days at the zoo!

**Priority Health Medicare members get in free – other seniors 65+ get in for $4.

Sliver Explorer’s and Senior Days – July 14, August 11, and September 8

Grandparents Day – September 10