This summer is all about the West Michigan Whitecaps – kids day, new food, and more!

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOTV) The West Michigan Whitecaps are into their 24th season, celebrating being the home of great baseball and great family fun.

More than 5,000 students came out for Kids Day at the ballpark. Students earned free tickets through the Whitecaps Reading Club. Fifth graders from Comstock Park took to the field to sing the national anthem.

Special guest Brett Masserant broke the world record for pushups in an hour, with a 40 pound backpack, which was 800. Brett did 934.

We celebrated the 23rd year of Inner City Youth Baseball & Softball, and kicked off the Whitecaps Community Foundation and Fifth Third Bank’s annual glove drive!

This was a local celebrity T-Ball game with Inner City Youth Baseball & Softball players, with the goal to get people to donate gloves so that other kids have the opportunity to play.

You know what’s cool? The Whitecaps clubhouse. Maranda got a special behind-the-scenes tour where the players and staff hangout before and after the games.

The West Michigan whitecaps got out in the community to take part in group service learning through Urban Roots, an organization that aims to cultivate communities and ecosystems through urban agriculture.

Above, kids also shared what their favorite foods were at the ball park!