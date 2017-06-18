Maranda Summer Fun Guide weekly picks: June 18 – 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 18 through June 24 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Sunday, June 18th – Father’s Day

Maranda’s Pick: Father’s Day at the LPGA

Special deals and discounts, dads get in free

8:30am – Father’s Day Breakfast at the Kid’s Center

Monday, June 19

Maranda’s Pick : Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway

$20 for adults, kids 8-11 $5, kids 7 and under free

Practice begins at noon

Qualifying at 5pm

Race at 6:30pm

NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Erik Jones competing

Tuesday, June 20

Maranda’s Pick: Splash pads and pools around West Michigan are officially open

Click here to see the list

Wednesday, June 21

Maranda’s Pick: Strawberry ‘Stravaganza

All things Strawberry at the Downtown Market – Grand Rapids

9am-7pm

Thursday, June 22

Maranda’s Pick: First Maranda Park Party of the Season

Maranda Park Parties will be coming to six West Michigan communities this summer. Each party is full of fun activities, games, rides, music, prizes, and more! Best of all, everyone is invited and everything is free! All parties are on Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m. Free lunch for anyone 18 and under starts at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

2016 Maranda Park Party Schedule

June 22 – Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 29 – Smith Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 – Bronson Park , Kalamazoo

July 13 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 20 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Friday, June 23

Maranda’s Pick: Hope Summer Repertory Threatre presents “School House Rock”

Knickbocker Theatre

7:30 p.m.

These classic Saturday morning cartoons come to life in a way that will have you eager to grab your backpack and head back to school. “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” is sure to light up the stage with familiar tunes like “Just A Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” Both educational and fun, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” will leave those of any age with a smile.

Saturday, June 24

Maranda’s Pick: Breakfast at the Farm

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with breakfast served from 9 a.m. to noon

At Breakfast on the Farm, attendees have a chance to learn how cows are cared for, meet farm families, see tractors and eat ice cream and a delicious Michigan-inspired breakfast. Free event

J&J Dairy

15637 16th Ave.

Marne