Meijer LPGA Classic weekend is full of golf, great food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back at Blythefield Country Club bringing in the top women golfers from all over the world to West Michigan. Maranda has a preview of what families can expect this weekend!

This year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give has big plans for this year’s tournament: a fundraising goal of $1 million dollars. The tournament doesn’t happen without the help of an amazing grounds crew to make sure the course is in tip top shape. Check it out!

Also teeing off this week was the Celebrity Pro-Am at Egypt Valley Country Club. The course was filled with big names of both current and former athletes including former NFL head coach, Herm Edwards, former Detroit Pistons, Rick Mahorn and James Edwards, and U.S. Women’s soccer gold-medalist, Heather Mitts. Maranda had the opportunity to ask them what makes this tournament different and advice they had for kids looking to be them someday.

The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic is also returning for a second year featuring local restaurants, breweries, along with Meijer food products and trends. Maranda, with the help of a young golfer, got the chance to explore the Grand Taste and get a sneak preview of what people can expect this weekend. Maranda also got to speak with the stars of the weekend, the LPGA golfers.

A big part of the tournament is also the opportunity for young golfers to join in on the fun at the Kids Clinic. Kids are able to work on their golf swing while being helped by some of golf’s best teachers. Also, Celebrate Father’s Day the right way by bringing Dad out to the golf course. On Sunday, June 18, all Father’s who attend the tournament with their kids get free admission. There is also a Father’s Day breakfast at the Kids Center. Celebrity Chef Carla Hall will host and perform a family friendly demonstration. There will also be plenty of other kids activities at the Meijer LPGA Kid’s Center presented by Dove.