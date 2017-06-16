Enjoy pools and splash pads across West Michigan

By Published:

GRAND  RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Summer is the time  of year kids and adults love to make use of pools and splash pads across West Michigan. Listed below are several across our area. Click each  location for details.

The Kroc Center Grand Rapids 

Lamar Park – Wyoming 

Millennium Beach and Splash Pad

Oriole Park – Wyoming

Pinewood Park – Kentwood

City of Grand Rapids Pools – Open 7 days a week
Briggs – Lafayette and Knapp NE
Martin Luther King Jr. Park – Fuller and Franklin SE
Richmond Park – Richmond and Tamarack NW

Water Playground Locations* City of Grand Rapids 

Alger Park – 921 Alger Street SE
Campau Park – 50 Antoine Street SW
Cherry Park – 725 Cherry Street SE
Fuller Park – 300 Fuller Avenue NE
Gerald R Ford Middle School – 851 Madison Avenue SE
Heartside Park – 301 Ionia Street SW
Highland Pa​rk – 523 Grand Avenue NE
Joe Taylor Park – 1030 Bemis Street SE
Lincoln Park – 231 Marion Avenue NW
Mary Waters Park – 1042 Lafayette Avenue NE
Mulick Park – 1632 Sylvan Avenue SE
Roosevelt Park – 739 Van Raalte Drive SW
Wilcox Park – 100 Youell Avenue SE

Water Playground Hours

10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. daily

 

Allendale township Splashpad

Downtown Holland Splashpad

Downtown Zeeland Splashpad

River Oaks Parks Splashpad –Kalamazoo

Kik Pool – Kalamazoo (opening delayed)

Battle Creek Flash Flood Park

Muskegon Splash pad

Bouws Pool – Holland

Jump Island – Ionia 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s