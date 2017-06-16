Enjoy pools and splash pads across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Summer is the time of year kids and adults love to make use of pools and splash pads across West Michigan. Listed below are several across our area. Click each location for details.
Millennium Beach and Splash Pad
City of Grand Rapids Pools – Open 7 days a week
Briggs – Lafayette and Knapp NE
Martin Luther King Jr. Park – Fuller and Franklin SE
Richmond Park – Richmond and Tamarack NW
Water Playground Locations* City of Grand Rapids
Alger Park – 921 Alger Street SE
Campau Park – 50 Antoine Street SW
Cherry Park – 725 Cherry Street SE
Fuller Park – 300 Fuller Avenue NE
Gerald R Ford Middle School – 851 Madison Avenue SE
Heartside Park – 301 Ionia Street SW
Highland Park – 523 Grand Avenue NE
Joe Taylor Park – 1030 Bemis Street SE
Lincoln Park – 231 Marion Avenue NW
Mary Waters Park – 1042 Lafayette Avenue NE
Mulick Park – 1632 Sylvan Avenue SE
Roosevelt Park – 739 Van Raalte Drive SW
Wilcox Park – 100 Youell Avenue SE
Water Playground Hours
10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. daily
River Oaks Parks Splashpad –Kalamazoo
Kik Pool – Kalamazoo (opening delayed)