GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –Holland Hospital has been a staple in the community for a century. This year, Holland Hospital is celebrating its 100th year of service to the West Michigan community! The hospital’s rich history began humbly, in the personal home of Dr. Henry Kremers on E. 12th St. and Central Ave. in Holland. Now, the hospital has grown into a top 50 hospital in the nation, while creating local access to care for 250,000 people each year. Now, the hospital wants everyone to come out and help them celebrate. The family friendly picnic will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Centennial Park from 10am-2pm. Families can enjoy fantastic food, 1920’s themed fun and more. A special highlight of the event is the 27-minute mini-documentary; Holland Hospital: A Century of Caring. The film will explore the rich history of stories unfolded throughout the last 100 years. The film is narrated by the famous voice of American actor, author and narrator, Peter Coyote. Coyote won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2015 for the Ken Burns’ documentary “The Rosevelts”. The film will be shown free at the community picnic on Saturday, every 30 minutes. Dale Sowders, the CEO of Holland Hospital, joined us on eightWest to tell us about the event.

MISSION:

The mission of Holland Hospital is “to continually improve the health of the communities we serve in the spirit of hope, respect, compassion and dignity”. The hospital lives out this mission through various programs and services aimed at enhancing access to care for their residents. Below is a summary of three programs that encompass the hospital’s effort to give back to community. We are proud to partner with Holland Hospital as they continue to give back and improve the health of the local community.

