Top advice from top golfers; Meijer LPGA 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Meijer LPGA Classic is in full swing. The annual event brings top female golfers from around the world to West Michigan. Maranda met with a number of outstanding female athletes to ask them what advice they would give to young women looking to follow in their footsteps.

Take a look at what these inspiring women had to say.

“Just get out and play.” – Kim Kaufman

“Have fun, play with other girls, fall in love with the sport and keep going.” – Jennifer Ha

“Have a lot of fun with it, you have a lot of years.” – Mina Harigae

“Don’t be afraid of dreaming big, because you never know what can happen.” – Morgan Pressel

“It’s a marathon. There is a long road ahead if you want to try to pursue professional golf, but it opens a lot of doors.” – Giulia Molinaro

“Even if you don’t make the goal that you set, the person that you become on that journey is worth so much more than even the end goal.” – Amy (Anderson) Olson

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do.” – Mariah Stackhouse

“Your aim in your life– like what you want to be, just follow it.” – Nontaya Srisawang

The LPGA classic will continue through Sunday, June 18, with the Grand Taste beginning on Thursday, June 15, at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, MI.

To purchase tickets, or for more information about the event visit http://meijerlpgaclassic.com/.