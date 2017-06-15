Tips for summer bike safety at every age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – People of all ages enjoy the benefits of riding a bike. If you’re biking or driving it’s important to share the road. AARP and the World Health Organization want to make roads friendlier. If you’re a bicyclist: be visible & use lights and reflectors; obey all traffic signs & signals, and ride in the direction of traffic. If you’re a driver: do not park or drive in the bike lane, you must leave a 5 foot distance when passing a bike and be careful when you open your car doors.

