GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kid’s night at Berlin Raceway was a huge hit! Families from all over came out to enjoy all the fun activities including: Craig’s Cruisers carnival night, inflatables, racing, meeting the drivers and getting autographs.

Maranda stopped by the event and talked to Don Dewitt, owner of Berlin Raceway, along with other drivers and kids about their experiences at Berlin. Make sure to watch the video to see all the fun and excitement.