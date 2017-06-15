Don’t miss City2Shore’s massive Slip-N-Slide event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Real Estate market is HOT, which means it’s a fantastic time to sell your home or buy a new one.

>>> Watch video above to learn about something fun happening Saturday, June 17!

Enjoy a slip n slide down the hill of the Soccer Bowl after school lets out for the summer. Bring your family and friends to this community sponsored event and enjoy a kick-off to summer fun!

This is a kid-friendly event for families to enjoy. City2Shore Real Estate’s desire is to give back to the community and show people that Georgetown Township is a great place to live, work, and raise a family! They are grateful for local businesses who partner along side us to help bring this event to the community.

City2Shore will have four 40×150 foot plastic water slides down the south side of the Soccer Bowl. Local businesses will be offering food and services in our vendor tent. There will be a variety of children’s activities throughout the park including such things as bounce houses, dunk tanks, face painting, children’s work projects, entertainment, and more!

Safety is their top priority throughout the event. Therefore, they partner with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, local ambulance services, and the local Fire Department to ensure the safety of all our guests. Nearly 300 volunteers are recruited and trained to help the day flow smoothly. The Sheriff’s office monitors weather conditions and notifies us when severe weather is approaching so they can alert guests as necessary. First Aid volunteers are present and clearly identified to help with cuts, abrasions, sunburns, etc. EMT’s are on site to assist with more serious injuries, as needed.

if anyone calls within the next 30 days about selling or buying a home, Ryan Kelley and Rennie Barton will donate a percentage of the sale to Kids Hope USA.

June 17th, noon to 5… 7th annual Slip-N-Slide at Rosewood Park in Jenison