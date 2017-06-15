Cars 3 premieres at Celebration Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Before this summer heat drives you crazy, take a break from the sun at Celebration Cinema. Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 premiers Friday, June 16th, and is offered in 2D, 3D, IMAX and D-Box.

Jenny Garone from Celebration Cinema came in to talk to Maranda about the new movie. Cars 3 has a G-rating and is appropriate for kids of all ages. This is a movie that is good for the whole family. It also offers a lot of important topics to discuss with your kids afterward.

For more information on show times and tickets visit https://celebrationcinema.com/.