11 year old girl holds a garage sale for her orphanage

Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – 11-year-old Melat Perberg held a garage sale to raise money for the orphanage she was adopted from. At the garage sale, she raised $842.

This meant a lot to Melat. She said, “When you’re older, you will think back and see I helped someone; I made a difference. It makes you feel amazing.”

The 5th grader went on to emphasize, “Never misjudge yourself. Always find the light inside you because everyone has a light. Anyone can make a difference in this world.”

