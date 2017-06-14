Pine Rest discusses the crucial role of a father in a daughter’s life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dr. Greg Mallis from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services stopped in studio to talk about the effects a father has on their daughter’s life.

He expressed that it’s never too late to get involved with your children and spend time with them. Try and understand them as people, rather than tell them exactly what they can and cannot do.

For young girls, their father gives them a sense of how they should be treated in relationships by the way they see their mom is treated. Also, language development is impacted positively by having their father in the picture.

