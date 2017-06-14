Maranda celebrates National Dairy Month at Valley Grove Dairy Farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you know there are nearly 1800 dairy farmers in the state of Michigan, with about 97% of them being family-owned and operated? Celebrating National Dairy Month, Maranda had the opportunity to visit one of those farms… Valley Grove Dairy Farm in Hastings, MI!

This family milks around 240 cows three times a day, in order to produce the highest quality milk results. A lot goes into running a farm, but it’s all worth it because they get to work together.

The products from Valley Grove Dairy Farm are farm fresh – tasty and kind to the body.

