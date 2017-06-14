Delicious summer snacks the family will love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Delicious snacks the family will love! Watch the video above for demonstrations from Milk Means More.

Strawberry Star Sandwiches

Use whole wheat bread, low fat cream cheese, a variety of fruit, as well as different shaped cookie cutters to make it more fun.

Bread

Cream cheese

Sliced strawberries

Honey

Circus Cones

Take the cone and put a scoop of cereal in the bottom. Then, layer the yogurt on top of that. Finish the cone off with some fresh fruit on the top.

Ice cream cones

Dry cereal

Yogurt

Fruit

Puffy Cream Cheese Penguins

Take a jumbo olive and slice it in half, putting some cream cheese in the middle. Add a smaller olive on top, putting it on through a toothpick. Then, take a baby carrot, cutting out a chunk for its feet and nose.

Olives

Cream cheese

Carrots