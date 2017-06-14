Delicious summer snacks the family will love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Delicious snacks the family will love! Watch the video above for demonstrations from Milk Means More.

Strawberry Star Sandwiches

Use whole wheat bread, low fat cream cheese, a variety of fruit, as well as different shaped cookie cutters to make it more fun.

  • Bread
  • Cream cheese
  • Sliced strawberries
  • Honey

Circus Cones

Take the cone and put a scoop of cereal in the bottom. Then, layer the yogurt on top of that. Finish the cone off with some fresh fruit on the top.

  • Ice cream cones
  • Dry cereal
  • Yogurt
  • Fruit

Puffy Cream Cheese Penguins

Take a jumbo olive and slice it in half, putting some cream cheese in the middle. Add a smaller olive on top, putting it on through a toothpick. Then, take a baby carrot, cutting out a chunk for its feet and nose.

  • Olives
  • Cream cheese
  • Carrots

