Reasons to choose Cambria Quartz for your next project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’re ready to makeover your kitchen, choosing the right countertops is important. Let me introduce you to a product we love… Cambria Quartz.
>>> Check out the video above to learn more!
BENEFITS OF CAMBRIA:
- Strength & Durability Strength and Durability & Durability Cambria is much harder than granite or marble making it more durable. That means Cambria is less likely to scratch, chip, or stain for years of flawless service.
- Maintenance Free Granite and marble require regular sealing and polishing. With Cambria, all you need to do is wipe it down with a little warm water and mild soap.
- A Healthy Kitchen Cambria is nonporous and nonabsorbent so it won’t draw in moisture from raw or leftover food, which can harbor harmful bacteria.