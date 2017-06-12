Trouble in paradise? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspended after pool misconduct

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There seems to be trouble in paradise for one show on My ABC WOTV 4.

“Bachelor in Paradise” has been suspended and stopped filming their fourth season, after there was allegations of misconduct on set in Mexico.

Multiple sources have said the problems occurred between two former contestants, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, after they got too ‘hot and heavy’ in the pool while cameras were rolling.

A third party, later released to be a producer, filed a report regarding “misconduct in the workplace”. They stated that after playback of the tapes, it made those watching ‘extremely uncomfortable.’

Warner Brothers released a statement on the issue, saying:

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise” in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Popular ‘Bachelor’ reality blogger, Reality Steve, posted a photo of the cast at the airport on Sunday, writing that the cast was being flown to Houston. Jackson and Olympia were not in the group picture.

Fan-favorite contestants who were going to be on this season of the show include: Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.

The premiere was scheduled for August 8 of this year although, as of now, it is unknown how this allegation will impact the show or future filming of the season.