Summer Reading Club kick-off day at libraries around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at most West Michigan libraries. The club is a great way for kids to keep reading all year long, so all their hard work during the school year isn’t wasted.

So how does it work? Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, and the West Michigan Whitecaps. Although, the grand prize is an overnight getaway to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets with passes to LegoLand and Sea Life, lunch at Rainforest Café, and a $400 shopping spree to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

The Summer Reading Club is free! Sign up at your local library.

