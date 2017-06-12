Envisioning More: Ottawa Area Schools’ Doing More. Together. Initiative highlights students constructing their future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Robotics teams from Allendale, Coopersville and Jenison schools are gaining valuable, practical experience in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields while building a robot from scratch thanks to a partnership with tech consulting company BizStream at Allendale High School.

“We focus on engineering, working on a team and so many other skills needed for robotics,” Allendale High School tenth-grader Ethan Potinsky said. “We are learning a lot of things that not every student has the opportunity to do.”

BizStream founder Mark Schmidt, an Allendale High School alumnus, sponsors the project. Mark’s company provides a substantial amount of funding, equipment and even teaches students how to write code all for free.

“Knowing any type of coding would put them on a great path for all types of future coding careers. The younger that students start thinking this way, the better,” Schmidt said. “They are our future and I think it’s important to make a positive impact on their lives.”

Watching adults give back to the community has inspired students on the Robotics team to do the same.

Giving students unique opportunities to learn and start envisioning their future is being featured by the Ottawa Area Schools’ Doing More. Together. collaborative – an innovative education partnership between faith-based schools, public schools, and public school academies throughout the Ottawa region that showcases the high quality education offerings in local communities. The partnership’s website – doingmoretogether.org – features a wide array of success stories from participating schools.

Follow Ottawa Area Schools Doing More. Together. on Twitter and Facebook.

For more information, please contact Michelle Ready at (616) 738-8940 ext. 4093, mready@oaisd.org