Celebrate Father’s Day at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dad loves golf! Head out to the Meijer LPGA Classic for family friendly Father’s Day activities.

Who: Grand Rapids community

What: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will once again celebrate Father’s Day at Blythefield Country Club. All weekend long, the tournament will host events for the whole family and honor fathers on Sunday.

Father’s get in FREE: On June 18, all fathers, who attend the tournament with their kids, will receive free admission to the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Father’s Day Breakfast: From 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 18, there will be a Father’s Day Breakfast at the Kids Center. Celebrity Chef Carla Hall will host and perform a family-friendly demonstration of a recipe that kids can help make at home.

Meijer LPGA Kid’s Center presented by Dove: In addition to the Father’s Day Breakfast, the Kid’s Center will feature many activities, including games, toys, and arts and crafts. Golf instruction clinics for kids will be held every 15 minutes. There will also be a cupcake decorating station, where kids can decorate a cupcake for their dad while helping support local food pantries through Simply Give. Each cupcake will be sold for $1, which will be donated to the Simply Give program.

Where: Blythefield Country Club – 5801 Northland Dr NE – Belmont, MI 49306

Tickets to The Meijer LPGA Classic: Tickets are available at meijerLPGAclassic.com

To view a video recapping the 2016 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com

For additional details on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please contact the representatives per the information above.