2017 Maranda Park Party schedule – everyone’s invited and everything’s free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — West Michigan get ready to rock the park with Maranda! This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to six communities across West Michigan.

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 22 — Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 29 — Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 6 — Bronson Park, Kalamazoo

July 13 — East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 — Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 — Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

“We are excited to announce our 2017 Maranda Park Party schedule for the summer. Each location is bringing something unique to their sponsored event so it’s going to be a special year! We are thrilled to work with these five communities to offer an afternoon of free family fun for everyone,” Maranda said.

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, great community resources from local nonprofits and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

“We are so blessed to work with great host locations and West Michigan businesses and organizations that continue to support this effort that allows us to bring free food, free entertainment and free activities for kids,” Maranda said.

Once again, in working with USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!