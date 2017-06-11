Summer Reading Club 2017: list of participating libraries near you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a way kids can stay strong – mentally and physically – all summer long. The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at most West Michigan libraries. The club is a great way for kids to keep reading all year long so all their hard work during the school year isn’t wasted.

Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, West Michigan Whitecaps, and Air Zoo. One lucky grand prize winner gets a trip to LegoLand and Sea Life Adventure at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hill, Michigan including overnight accommodations, a $400 shopping spree, a Meijer gas card and a gift certificate to Rainforest Café!

The Summer Reading Club is free! Sign up at your local library.

