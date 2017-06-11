Summer Reading Club 2017: list of participating libraries near you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a way kids can stay strong – mentally and physically – all summer long. The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at most West Michigan libraries. The club is a great way for kids to keep reading all year long so all their hard work during the school year isn’t wasted.
Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, West Michigan Whitecaps, and Air Zoo. One lucky grand prize winner gets a trip to LegoLand and Sea Life Adventure at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hill, Michigan including overnight accommodations, a $400 shopping spree, a Meijer gas card and a gift certificate to Rainforest Café!
The Summer Reading Club is free! Sign up at your local library.
Participating Libraries:
- Allendale Township Library
- Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library
- Carson City Public Library
- Crystal Community Branch Library
- Cedar Springs Public Library
- Clarksville Area Library
- Coopersville Area District Library
- Croton Township Library
- Dorr Township Library
- Fennville District Library
- Freeport District Library
- Fremont Area District Library
- Fruitport District Library
- Georgetown Township Public Library
- Grant Area District Library
- Flat River Community Library
- Grand Rapids Public Library
- Main Library
- Madison Square Branch
- Ottawa Hills Branch
- Seymour Branch
- Van Belkum Branch
- West Leonard Branch
- West Side Branch
- Yankee Clipper Branch
- Hackley Public Library
- Hastings Public Library
- Henika District Library
- Herrick District Library
- Herrick North Branch Library
- Hesperia Community Library
- Home Township Library
- Hopkins District Library
- Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville
- Ionia Community Library
- Kent District Library
- Alpine Township Branch
- Alto Branch
- Byron Township Branch
- Caledonia Township Branch
- Cascade Township Branch
- Comstock Park Branch
- East Grand Rapids Branch
- Englehardt (Lowell) Branch
- Gaines Township Branch
- Grandville Branch
- Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
- Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch
- Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch
- Plainfield Township Branch
- Spencer Township Branch
- Tyrone Township Branch
- Walker Branch
- Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
- Lake Odessa Community Library
- Leighton Township Library
- Loutit District Library
- Muskegon Area District Library
- Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
- Dalton Branch
- Egelston Branch
- Holton Branch
- Montague Branch
- Muskegon Heights Branch
- Muskegon Township Branch
- North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch
- Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch
- Ravenna Branch
- Newaygo Area District Library
- Patmos Library
- Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library
- Salem Township Library
- Saranac Public Library
- Saugutuck-Douglas District Library
- Sparta Township Library
- Spring Lake District Library
- Thornapple Kellogg School & Community Library
- Tamarack District Library
- White Cloud Community Library
- White Lake Community Library
- Howard Miller Public Library