Summer Reading Club 2017: list of participating libraries near you

Maranda Published: Updated:
Close Up Of Children Reading On Window Seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a way kids can stay strong – mentally and physically – all summer long. The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at most West Michigan libraries. The club is a great way for kids to keep reading all year long so all their hard work during the school year isn’t wasted.

Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, West Michigan Whitecaps, and Air Zoo. One lucky grand prize winner gets a trip to LegoLand and Sea Life Adventure at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hill, Michigan  including overnight accommodations, a $400 shopping spree, a Meijer gas card and a gift certificate to Rainforest Café!

The Summer Reading Club is free! Sign up at your local library.

Participating Libraries:

  • Allendale Township Library
  • Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library
  • Carson City Public Library
  • Crystal Community Branch Library
  • Cedar Springs Public Library
  • Clarksville Area Library
  • Coopersville Area District Library
  • Croton Township Library
  • Dorr Township Library
  • Fennville District Library
  • Freeport District Library
  • Fremont Area District Library
  • Fruitport District Library
  • Georgetown Township Public Library
  • Grant Area District Library
  • Flat River Community Library
  • Grand Rapids Public Library
  • Main Library
  • Madison Square Branch
  • Ottawa Hills Branch
  • Seymour Branch
  • Van Belkum Branch
  • West Leonard Branch
  • West Side Branch
  • Yankee Clipper Branch
  • Hackley Public Library
  • Hastings Public Library
  • Henika District Library
  • Herrick District Library
  • Herrick North Branch Library
  • Hesperia Community Library
  • Home Township Library
  • Hopkins District Library
  • Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville
  • Ionia Community Library
  • Kent District Library
  • Alpine Township Branch
  • Alto Branch
  • Byron Township Branch
  • Caledonia Township Branch
  • Cascade Township Branch
  • Comstock Park Branch
  • East Grand Rapids Branch
  • Englehardt (Lowell) Branch
  • Gaines Township Branch
  • Grandville Branch
  • Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
  • Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch
  • Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch
  • Plainfield Township Branch
  • Spencer Township Branch
  • Tyrone Township Branch
  • Walker Branch
  • Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
  • Lake Odessa Community Library
  • Leighton Township Library
  • Loutit District Library
  • Muskegon Area District Library
  • Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
  • Dalton Branch
  • Egelston Branch
  • Holton Branch
  • Montague Branch
  • Muskegon Heights Branch
  • Muskegon Township Branch
  • North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch
  • Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch
  • Ravenna Branch
  • Newaygo Area District Library
  • Patmos Library
  • Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library
  • Salem Township Library
  • Saranac Public Library
  • Saugutuck-Douglas District Library
  • Sparta Township Library
  • Spring Lake District Library
  • Thornapple Kellogg School & Community Library
  • Tamarack District Library
  • White Cloud Community Library
  • White Lake Community Library
  • Howard Miller Public Library

