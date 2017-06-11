Maranda Summer Fun Guide weekly picks: June 12 – 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun for June 12 through June 17 below. For this entire list of ideas for family fun this summer click here to see Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun. To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Monday, June 12

Summer Reading Club kick-off day at Libraries around West Michigan! There’s a way kids can stay strong – mentally and physically – all summer long. The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at most West Michigan libraries. The club is a great way for kids to keep reading all year long so all their hard work during the school year isn’t wasted. Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, and the West Michigan Whitecaps, The grand prize is an overnight getaway to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets with passes to LegoLand and Sea Life, lunch at Rainforest Cafe and a $400 shopping spree to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets.

The Summer Reading Club is free! Sign up at your local library.

Tuesday, June 13

Maranda’s Pick: Meijer LPGA Junior Clinic at Egypt Valley Country Club-FREE!

Tuesday, June 13

12 – 2:30pm

Egypt Valley Country Club – Ada

All Juniors 17 and under admitted free with ticketed adult

Register at meijerlpgaclassic.com

Wednesday, June 14

Maranda’s Pick: Kids Day at the Sparta Farmers Market-Ice Cream Cone Seed Starters-FREE!

4pm-6pm – Kids bring Mom or Dad to the Sparta Farm & Artisan Market on opening day to help you make an ice cream cone seed starter for your garden at home. All the supplies are free while they last and the fun will grow in your own backyard. – Free admission

Thursday, June 15

Maranda’s Pick: The Street Performer Series in Downtown Holland

The Street Performers Series kicks off tonight from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm and continues every Thursday night this summer, performing artists and groups from all backgrounds will be lining 8th Street

Friday, June 16

Maranda’s Pick: West Michigan Chalk Art Festival



The West Michigan Chalk Art Festival brings explosions of color, vitality, and the community of West Michigan together. Artists are invited to display their creativity and imagination and demonstrate the many varieties of chalk art. We invite children, adults, families, and businesses to create their own art using chalk.

Tanger Outlets in Byron Center

Saturday, June 17

Maranda’s Pick : Saturday Slip N Slide

Noon-5pm

Rosewood Park – Jenison

Enjoy a slip n slide down the hill of the Soccer Bowl after school lets out for the summer. Bring your family and friends to this community sponsored event and enjoy a kick-off to summer fun!

Waterpark, toddler waterpark, bounce houses, dunk tanks, clowns and balloons