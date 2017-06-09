Makeup save or splurge? Beauty Expert shares what products are worth the dough

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Women always are curious if there’s a difference between drugstore and department store make-up, and the answer is… not in most cases.

At I Got Face, I tell my clients that it’s not about what products you use, but rather how you use those products. Proper application and blending is a major key!

But nevertheless, here are a few of my favorite product suggestions where you should save and where you should splurge!

SAVE – The MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks provide great colors that lasts and retails for less than 5 bucks!

– The MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks provide great colors that lasts and retails for less than 5 bucks! SPLURGE – Makeup Brushes… definitely invest in a good set of brushes, because correct application is very important. Also, be sure to grab some brush cleaner and/or shampoo during your next visit to your local Ulta or Sephora stores.

– Makeup Brushes… definitely invest in a good set of brushes, because correct application is very important. Also, be sure to grab some brush cleaner and/or shampoo during your next visit to your local Ulta or Sephora stores. SAVE – LA Colors provides the best lashes on the market in 4 different types for one dollar! Double them up for more GLAM at half the price.

– LA Colors provides the best lashes on the market in 4 different types for one dollar! Double them up for more GLAM at half the price. SPLURGE – A proper foundation is important. This is no place to cut corners Ladies. MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, Bare Minerals and Make-up Forever High Definition Foundations can be pricey, but the end justifies the means.

Want more details about where to spend your makeup money? DM me on Facebook or Instagram at IGOTFACE!