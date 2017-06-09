Celebrity Family Feud is back! Premiere night: Kelly Clarkson vs Amy Schumer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The survey says…. Celebrity Family Feud is back and better than ever! The season kicks off on Sunday June 11th at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4 with a great match-up between Kelly Clarkson vs Amy Schumer.
Steve Harvey, the Emmy Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people. The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are:
The celebrity families competing to win cash for their charities feature the families and friends from Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson; and award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actress Amy Schumer.
TEAM CLARKSON
Kelly Clarkson – Singer/songwriter, author and a Grammy® Award-winner with album sales exceeding over 25 millionworldwide; playing for The Dollywood Foundation
- Alyssa Watson – Kelly’s sister
- Shane Tarleton – Kelly’s friend; vice president and creative director of Warner Music Nashville
- Ashley Donovan – Kelly’s childhood friend
- Tricia Farrow – Kelly’s personal assistant
TEAM SCHUMER
Amy Schumer – Award-winning comedian, writer, producer and actress, whose credits include “Trainwreck,” the feature film “Snatched” and her TV series “Inside Amy Schumer”; playing for Everytown for Gun Safety
- Kim Caramele – Amy’s sister; writer and producer known for her work on “Trainwreck,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and the “2015 MTV Movie Awards”
- Kevin Kane – Amy’s friend; actor known for his work on “Trainwreck” and “Inside Amy Schumer”
- Jason Stein – Amy’s brother; a bass clarinetist in the band Locksmith Isidore
- Cayce Dumont – Amy’s sister-in-law who helped write Amy’s memoir, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo”