West Michigan concert list: summer 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer’s a great time to get out of the house and let loose; throw your hair down and sway to the beat of the music! We’ve scoured West Michigan’s best venues to present summer 2017’s premiere list of concerts!

Experience great shows at Monroe Live, The Intersection, Frederick Meijer Gardens, Van Andel Arena, Wild Bull Saloon, Wings Event Center, FireKeepers Casino, and Bell’s Eccentric Café.

If you have a concert or a venue you’d like added to the list, reach out by emailing info@wotv4women.com!

June

June 1: Flogging Molly, 7 pm at 20 Monroe Live

June 1: Josh Abbott Band, 6:30 pm The Intersection

June 7: Aaron Carter, 7 pm The Intersection

June 7: Diana Krall, 7:30 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

June 15: B.o.B, 9 pm Wild Bull Saloon

June 15: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 7:30 pm Van Andel Arena

June 16: The Avett Brothers, 8 pm Wings Event Center

June 21: Boz Scaggs, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

June 24: Eli Young Band, 9 pm Firekeepers casino

June 25: Daughtry, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

June 25: Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 pm at Van Andel Arena

July

July 12: Sheryl Crow, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 14: Brothers Osborne, 6 pm The Intersection

Huey Lewis & The News, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 17: Elvis Costello, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 19: Barenaked Ladies, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 20: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, 6:30 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 21: Amos Lee, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 24: Andrew Bird, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 25: The Who, 7:30 pm Van Andel Arena

July 26: The Beach Boys, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 27: The Shins, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

July 31: Lifehouse and Switchfoot, 6 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August

August 2: Lyle Lovett, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 4: Rascal Flatts, 9 pm Firekeepers Casino

August 11: Lake Street Drive, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 13: Punch Brothers and I’m With Her, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 14: Gov’t Mule, 6 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 16: Michael Franti, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 17: Tegan and Sara, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 18: Ian Anderson, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 20: John Butler Trio, 6:30 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 21: moe. And Railroad Earth, 6:30 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 24: Five for Fighting, 7 pm Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 27: Rusted Root, 8 pm Bell’s Eccentric Cafe