Swing by the Special Olympics Michigan Golf Classic & give back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Make sure to swing by the Special Olympics Michigan Golf Classic at Western Greens golf course in Marne. The 10th Golf Classic will begin at 8:30am on Monday, June 12. On top of golfing, there will also be a raffle and silent auction.

The cost for participating in the 18 hole event is $100, which includes greens, cart, breakfast and lunch. Eighty-six percent of the proceeds will go towards Special Olympics Michigan and support athletes of Kent and Barry counties. There are more than 2,900 athletes participating in the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games.

Golfers will have the opportunity to win prizes. Including: top place team, closest to the pin, longest drive. Those wishing to participate as an individual or team should register online or email southwest@somi.org. Golfers may also register the day of the event.