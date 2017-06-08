Meeting your attorney: what to expect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The most difficult step when filing for a divorce or custody action is meeting the attorney for the first time. Once you make the appointment, take time to write down questions and concerns specific to your case. Be candid with your attorney and explain your number one concern with filing for divorce.

If you are served divorce papers or custody papers by the other parent, meet with an attorney as soon as possible to know your rights. Bring any documents that you have been served to the meeting for the attorney to review. Know that you are required to answer or respond to paperwork within a period and so will your attorney. If you wait too long, it is much more difficult to adequately represent you in court and defend your position.