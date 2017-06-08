GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOTV) – CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, is opening its first Michigan location at 3158 44th Street in Grandville on Friday, June 9. CoreLife Eatery brings together scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients and a fast, casual service line for a healthy and affordable eating alternative.

As part of its ongoing commitment to wellness and the community, the new CoreLife Eatery is offering a pre-opening opportunity to enjoy their food while benefiting a good cause on Thursday, June 8 from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm. CoreLife Eatery will be hosting a ‘pay what you want’ day where all guests can pay what they would like for their meal, all proceeds of which will be donated to the Special Olympics. The mission of Special Olympics Michigan is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

CoreLife Eatery offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients that are transformed into custom-created dishes. All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMO’s. The chicken and steak used are sustainably raised and never given antibiotics or hormones, and the bone broth is slow simmered all day for maximum taste and nutrition. Creating a menu that tastes great because it’s healthy is the secret to CoreLife Eatery’s success.

“There are so many exciting benefits of the concept of CoreLife Eatery. It is a unique brand where the focus is on the quality of the food, health and wellness,” stated Joyce Lunsford, CoreLife Eatery franchisee and experienced restaurateur. “I am excited to bring this concept to Michigan, starting with Grandville.”

The CoreLife Eatery concept has taken off quickly in New York and Ohio as people embrace the ability to eat healthy and powerful foods every day. The first location opened in Syracuse in 2015, and additional locations in Upstate New York and Ohio opened last year. The brand is growing rapidly, additional locations will be announced as they are solidified. The brand just recently began franchising with plans to significantly expand the number of communities they can serve powerful and healthy options to every day. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.eatatcore.com/franchising.

“We are confident that the Grandville community will soon understand firsthand why our food has become an integral part of the everyday lives for those from all walks of life,” says Scott Davis, President of CoreLife Eatery. During his tenure as Chief Concept Officer at Panera Bread, Davis led many key initiatives that drove the long-term success of the company and now applies his proven knowledge and expertise to this new and emerging concept.

CoreLife Eatery strives to promote active lifestyle activities by offering and participating in a number of health-related events in the community. CoreLife Eatery staff are proactively sharing their food concepts as well as wellness ideals through talks at local organizations and participation in community events.

Led by CEO Larry Wilson, the CoreLife Eatery executive team brings individual successes and skill sets to help the restaurant grow to meet the needs of more communities lacking convenient access to healthy and affordable eating alternatives. CoreLife Eatery plans to expand to 300 locations, including both corporate and franchise restaurants, nationwide over the next five years. For more information, please visit www.eatatcore.com.