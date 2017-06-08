Free fishing, free breakfast and fun by the Big Lake this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) School is almost out and the warmer weather is there…weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

National Cereal Fest

Downtown Battle Creek

June 9th – 10th, 2017

Grab a spoon and celebrate the most important meal of the day at Battle Creek’s National Cereal Fest! This signature festival highlights Battle Creek’s heritage as the birthplace of the cereal industry and is a tradition that draws people from far and wide. The fun begins with the Grand Cereal Parade on Friday evening. Then Saturday morning, sit down at the World’s Longest Breakfast Table and enjoy a nutritious, delicious and FREE cereal breakfast! This family-friendly festival also includes a variety of local, regional and national entertainment, exciting children’s activities, inflatables, vendors, demos and much more. Join us for this tasteful tradition made possible through our generous corporate and community donors, and the efforts of over 100 incredible volunteers. At Battle Creek’s National Cereal Fest, there is truly something special for everyone. So dig in and enjoy!

DNR Free Fishing Weekend

June 10 and 11 Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities, fishing, for FREE!

Fishing Derby at Holland State Park – June 10th 9am-noon. Meet at Holland State Park by the channel for a fishing derby! Being free fishing weekend, the whole family can participate, no license required. Prizes will be distributed within children’s age groups to those who catch the biggest fish. While the park has some gear, we encourage you to bring your own.

Love Ludington Weekend

Various Locations – Downtown Ludington

While the first official day of summer isn’t for a few more weeks, Ludington is celebrating it early as it declares June 10 a “Love Ludington” weekend full of events and activities to get residents and visitors in the spirit of summer. Love Ludington Weekend will feature favorite annual traditions like the Lakestride Half Marathon | Ludington, MI and Pirates of the Caribbean Shoreline Cruise on the S.S. Badger: Lake Michigan Carferry, plus incorporate new traditions like a Guinness World Record attempt for the most sand angels made simultaneously and the grand opening of a new attraction, Port of Ludington Maritime Museum!

Grand Rapids Asian Festival

Saturday, June 10 – Rosa Parks Circle

11am-9pm

This inaugural event will showcase the different cultures, food, arts, music and more that Asia has to offer.

Rockford Start of Summer Celebration

This year’s annual Start of Summer Celebration is celebrating its 49th year with another fun-filled event that features plenty of thrills and enjoyment for the entire family. Start of Summer Celebration will feature a parade, carnival rides, food, crafts, music, 3 beer tents, live entertainment and family fun.