Bachelor in Paradise season 4 cast revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 4th season of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Will Corinne and Taylor call it a truce? Will Alexis bring her “dolphin” costume? Who will get swooned by heart throb Robby Hayes?
Not to mention we have a few beloved cast members returning, like Amanda and Vinny.
Plus, DeMario is making a quick come back… how will the girls react when “the guy with a girlfriend” walks down Paradise’s steps?
Over the course of 6 weeks, we’ll watch these Bachelor and Bachelorette alum (plus, some surprise others) battle it out for love. Watch the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 on TUESDAY, August 8th on #MyABCWOTV4.
Raven Gates – (Nick’s season)
Corinne Olympios – (Nick’s season)
Taylor Nolan – (Nick’s season)
Derek Peth – (JoJo’s season)
DeMario Jackson – (Rachel’s season)
Lacey Mark – (Nick’s season)
Ben Zorn aka Ben Z – (Kaitlyn’s season)
Alex Woytkiw – (JoJo’s season)
Danielle Maltby – (Nick’s season)
Alexis Waters – (Nick’s season)
Robby Hayes – (JoJo’s season)
Amanda Stanton – (Ben’s season)
Kristina Schulman – (Nick’s season)
Vinny Ventiera – (JoJo’s season)
Jasmine Goode – (Nick’s season)
Nick Benvenutti aka St. Nick – (JoJo’s season)