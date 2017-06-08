Bachelor in Paradise season 4 cast revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 4th season of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited. Will Corinne and Taylor call it a truce? Will Alexis bring her “dolphin” costume? Who will get swooned by heart throb Robby Hayes?

Not to mention we have a few beloved cast members returning, like Amanda and Vinny.

Plus, DeMario is making a quick come back… how will the girls react when “the guy with a girlfriend” walks down Paradise’s steps?

Over the course of 6 weeks, we’ll watch these Bachelor and Bachelorette alum (plus, some surprise others) battle it out for love. Watch the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 4 on TUESDAY, August 8th on #MyABCWOTV4.

Raven Gates – (Nick’s season)

Corinne Olympios – (Nick’s season)

Taylor Nolan – (Nick’s season)

Derek Peth – (JoJo’s season)

DeMario Jackson – (Rachel’s season)

Lacey Mark – (Nick’s season)

Ben Zorn aka Ben Z – (Kaitlyn’s season)

Alex Woytkiw – (JoJo’s season)

Danielle Maltby – (Nick’s season)

Alexis Waters – (Nick’s season)

Robby Hayes – (JoJo’s season)

Amanda Stanton – (Ben’s season)

Kristina Schulman – (Nick’s season)

Vinny Ventiera – (JoJo’s season)

Jasmine Goode – (Nick’s season)

Nick Benvenutti aka St. Nick – (JoJo’s season)