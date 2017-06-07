Make your taste buds dance with this Kicked-Up Southwestern Turkey Burger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – To ease the stress of party planning, Katy Keck from Palate. Passion. Purpose. stopped in the studio to give us some helpful tips. With summer comes many celebrations, some of which include graduation parties, weddings, family celebrations and much more.

An easy way to spice up these events is to incorporate new recipes like Katy Keck’s Kicked-Up Southwestern Turkey Burger.

Katy Keck’s Kicked-Up Southwestern Turkey Burger

Ingredients:

16 ounce jar of favorite salsa, drained and liquid discarded (or saved to season a sauce)

3 pounds ground turkey

3 shallots, chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Pour the salsa into a fine mesh strainer, set over a bowl to drain. Set aside for 20 minutes or more until the liquid has been released.

Mix the turkey, drained salsa, shallots, cumin, salt and pepper by hand until mixed through and shape into patties.

Grill over a medium-hot fire until cooked through (timing depends on burger size). Poultry should always be thoroughly cooked.

Makes 24 sliders or 8 full size burgers

